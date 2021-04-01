Washington QB1? Rivera's Ryan Reveal

As expected, and as we've reported, Ryan Fitzpatrick is the clear No. 1 QB for the Washington Football Team, per Ron Rivera.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Ryan Fitzpatrick, as expected, is the true No. 1 quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

This isn't opinion and analysis of the sort we've shared many times since the QB's signing. This is directly from head coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera was asked on Thursday morning - and yes it is April Fool's Day but this is no joke - if Fitzpatrick would enter as the unquestioned starter.

"He's going to come in as the No. 1, but there will be a competition," Rivera said.

Rivera expanded, "We feel comfortable and confident in the guys that we have," meaning Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez.

Rivera has talked consistently about the need for a true competition, something he felt he did not have last year.

Here's our read on it: Of course, if Heinicke or Allen is spectacular in training camp and the preseason ... well, anything is possible.

However, if Fitzpatrick is healthy and capable, he'll be the starter.

"I know who we have as the starter," Rivera said on Thursday.

That pretty much spells out everything you need to know. It's a competition, because that's the nature of football ... but not a wide-open competition.

Fitzpatrick was not signed to be a backup, which is how he's viewed by some in the media, which we (and the WFT brass) find absurd.

Fitzpatrick, 38, was brought here to be the starter. He wouldn't have signed here if he wasn't given some level of assurance privately and he's said all of the right things about competition and being given a chance.

Still, the confirmation from Rivera - while obvious and sensible - allows us to move on to real issues, as well as the next tempest in a teapot.