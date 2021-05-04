Rivera: Washington Will ‘Take A Shot’ At More Veteran NFL Free Agents

Ron Rivera is leaving a few spots open for some veteran juice and competition as the Washington Football Team prepares for OTA's

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera joined Pete Medhurst and yours truly on The Team 980 in Washington this week for a lengthy chat following his 10-player 2021 NFL Draft class.

And Rivera tells us there is room for more.

Washington has signed one undrafted free agent - a running back with local roots and a Chase Young connection from the University of Buffalo, Jaret Patterson.

That means they still have a couple of spots left open on their 90-man roster as of now and it looks like they aren't going down the undrafted free agent route besides Patterson.

Rivera says, “We have four more spots and we didn't fill those spots with college free agents. We're going to look around, and we're going to take a shot on a couple of guys that are out there.

"So we're going to add through free agency, hopefully in the next week or so, as we start getting ready for OTA's."

That plan makes sense. Some teams that are cap-strapped or not expected to contend this year have already signed a large class of UDFAs, but Washington might just need some seasoning with a vet or two to fortify its contention status.

What do they need? How about a kicker to push and battle Dustin Hopkins? Veterans Dan Bailey, Zane Gonzalez and Stephen Gostkowski are still available. … As are Eddy Pineiro and Brett Maher, who was here for a bit under the previous staff.

Do they need another free safety? Tre Boston is still out there.

Another corner in a passing league? Richard Sherman? Steven Nelson? Jason McCourty?

What about Charles Leno at left tackle who was released by the Chicago Bears on Monday after they drafted Tevin Jenkins? Or Russell Okung?

If Washington is still looking for experience at linebacker -- KJ Wright is still available. Josh Bynes is another option for that unit, as Hogs Haven pointed out.

Anyone want another quarterback? They could bring RG III back!

Field Yates of ESPN also made mention that by signing one of these players, they would no longer be subject to the compensatory draft pick formula.

So a busy WFT week … with more business to come.