RGIII Writing 'Explosive Tell-All' Book on Washington Football Team

    • November 30, 2021
    Robert Griffin III to Write 'Explosive Tell-All' Book on Daniel Snyder's WFT

    RG3, the former WFT quarterback, has announced plans to write a book titled "Surviving Washington,'' which is being describing as an “explosive tell-all” about the franchise.
    When it comes to the Washington Football Team, Robert Griffin III surely knows where some of the bones are buried. And now he plans to cash in.

    RG3, the former WFT quarterback, has announced plans to write a book titled "Surviving Washington,'' which is being describing as an “explosive tell-all” about “the shocking mismanagement and toxic culture within the most dysfunctional professional football team in America.”

    Griffin announced on Tuesday that he’s writing the book along with veteran sportswriter Gary Myers.

    "The truth will set you free,'' Griffin wrote in a social-media post on his Twitter account, which has more than two million followers. 

    He adds: "A Player’s Missteps. A Coach’s Greed. An Owner’s Power. The Hidden Sexual Harassment.''

    In making his announcement about the book, the often outspoken Griffin said he will promise to offer insight into the sexual harassment scandal that continues to impact the WFT franchise and the entire NFL, will address what he terms the “toxic environment” overseen by longtime owner Daniel Snyder, and.will detail the alleged “medical mismanagement” of his knee injury early in his career in Washington.

    Griffin, the Baylor product and Heisman Trophy winner who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, began his WFT career by winning the Rookie of the Year award. He hung on for a time in the NFL as a backup, but this year has taken to offering commentary as a media figure but is now otherwise out of football ...  but soon, on the bookshelves.

