Ron Rivera Diagnosed with Cancer

In a year that will never end and for a franchise where bad news is a middle name, Head Coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer.

The good news is that Rivera will get great health care and treatment and Dan Snyder will spare no expense in making sure that Rivera gets the best doctors and medical care.

From a football standpoint - I assume "Plan B" is Jack Del Rio as interim head coach simply because he's been one for nearly 200 games. However, that is just an assumption on my part.

We are just getting to know Rivera on a professional basis but having to keep this hidden over the last period of time, while also dealing with the mess that he had to deal with running the football operations - must have been excruciating personally and professionally.

Sadly cancer spares no expense at ruining lives and putting everything in perspective, no matter where and how you are doing life.

Rivera has been a bit grumpy at practice with his team's execution issues and maybe a bit shorter than usual with some of his answers to reporter questions, but now we all understand why.

SI.com has reached out to Rivera to wish him well. Clearly, getting a response or comment is far, far from important.

Now it's time for Washington Football fans and the NFL community to rally behind Rivera, who has helped many in the game do their jobs.

It's time to help and support him. It's time to show him what he's always given the game. Compassion, understanding and love.

Get well soon, Ron! We're all rooting for you.

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621