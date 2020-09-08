SI.com
Washington Football
Ron Rivera Misses First WFT Practice

Chris Russell

Ashburn, Virginia 

In the never ending nightmare of a summer in every way for the Washington Football Team, even the much needed relief that actual football games that count couldn't spare us. 

Ron Rivera is the Washington Football Team head coach, but he's obviously a human being first and Cancer does not really wait for anyone. 

Not for Week 1 of the NFL season. Not for practice No. 1 as his new team prepared for the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday in Ashburn, Virginia. 

Rivera missed practiced on Tuesday to receive treatment, something that he acknowledged would happen. 

He's expected to be back at the Inova Sports Performance Center by Wednesday as the team had essentially a few extra practice days to get ready for the Eagles and Rivera's debut at FedExField. 

Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio, as planned and expected ran practice and said he did not have an update on Rivera's health status but it was business as usual. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine.

