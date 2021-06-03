Ron Rivera Nominated For College Football Hall of Fame

Ron Rivera has had many accomplishments as a player and a coach in a life dedicated to football. He might be on the verge of another big one.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is among an impressive group of candidates for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Indiana for the class of 2022.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and the college Hall made the announcement on Tuesday morning as the WFT practiced on a muggy day at the Inova Sports Performance Center here in Ashburn.

The ballot for induction includes 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Subdivision category and 99 other players along with 33 coaches from other ranks of college football.

Among the notable names that are on the list are Reggie Bush, Shaun Alexander, Morten Anderson, LaVar Arrington, Champ Bailey, Eric Berry, Dallas Clark, former Washington assistant Matt Cavanaugh, Ken Dorsey, Dwight Freeney, Tony Gonzalez, Levon Kirkland, Andrew Luck, Marshawn Lynch, Antwaan Randle El, Julius Peppers, Troy Vincent and Peter Warrick.

As for Rivera's accomplishments that are listed as a Cal linebacker: Rivera was a 1983 consensus First Team All-American…a Lombardi Award finalist in 1983 and named East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player…

Rivera was selected as Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1983 and led his team in tackles from 1981-83.

The process works like this moving forward according to the announcement: Rivera and a group of others will be considered further by eight district screening committees and the list will be narrowed by those groups, which are regionally composed.

If Rivera is not chosen in this process to move forward, he could be an 'automatic holdover' candidate next year.

According to the data provided in the release, 5.47 million individuals have played college football at some level since 1869.

1,038 of those players have earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. A pretty amazing statistic.

An online voting system is in place and the deadline to submit choices is in place for June 25.