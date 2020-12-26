Chase Is 'Santa Claus' For WFT Teammates

We are luckily beyond the points where Chase Young's critics are accusing him of being something short of "special'' on the football field, as he has put together a Pro Bowl-caliber season as a rookie.

And now that it's Christmas time, the defensive end's Washington Football Team buddies feel lucky, too, as Young is playing Santa Claus.

Young's fancy gift to every single member of the roster in Washington? Fancy headphones.

Young has a business arrangement with Beats by Dre, so he's sponsored by a company that helped the generosity make sense. Once all of these guys are seen on TV, arriving at the stadium or going through warmups, wearing their new Beats by Dre gifts, everybody is going to get their money's worth out of the deal.

In the end, what Young has done here (in a world in which quarterbacks and running backs habitually buy stuff for their offensive linemen, making Young's all-inclusive gesture all the more notable) is demonstrate "leadership via generosity.''

The No. 2 overall pick is central to WFT's 6-8 success and its contention for the NFC East title, with Sunday's NFL Week 16 visit to FedExField by the Carolina Panthers the next step in that climb. If they do it, it will be the result in part of Young's dynamic work on defense, where he has registered 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 13 games.

Young, an Ohio State product, might be in the conversation for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. But for certain, he is in the conversation inside Washington Football Team HQ due to his understanding of how to connect with teammates ... and how to lead teammates.