Rumor: Would WFT Trade Two First-Round Picks For QB Derek Carr?

One of the challenges in reporting on "news'' about potential blockbuster trades is weighing whether it should be characterized as a "report'' or as a "rumor.''

The idea coming from Las Vegas that says the Washington Football Team is a suitor for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr - and that WFT would forfeit a pair of first-round picks in order to get involved in a complex three-team trade that would later send Houston QB Deshaun Watson to the Raiders - seems more like the latter.

The suggested trade would require Washington to send two first-round draft picks to Vegas for Carr, and the Raiders would then flip those picks along with two first-round picks of their own to Houston to land disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal writes that “several NFL insiders” expect the Raiders to field calls regarding a potential trade of Carr, and that WFT will be among the bidders ... with the complicated wheels churning from there.

The entire concept seems far-fetched, frankly, and it's hard to know if this is the writer's idea, if the "NFL insiders'' are GM's or something far less (other reporters?) or if this might be the Raiders floating the idea to the media in an attempt to set a price on Carr that seems quite high.

It begins with the pursuit of Carr by multiple teams. Among the clubs that could get involved are the Colts, Bears, Patriots and the Washington Football Team. Depending on what happens in New Orleans, the Saints could be potential suitors as well.

That's a big "could'' and a bunch of implied "if's.''

The paper also uses phrases to describe Carr like, "an outstanding season'' and "Carr performed like a top-10 NFL quarterback'' while celebrating "Carr’s production (and) the command he has of Jon Gruden’s offense.''

Vegas GM Mike Mayock recently touted the performance of Carr while also sounding open to an upgrade. Watson would obviously represent that to the Raiders, even at the high cost of what, according to the rumor/report, would be four first-round picks. And in Washington, Carr would represent an upgrade, too, for a team that just got done with its failed bid (a first-, a third- and a player) for Rams-bound Matthew Stafford.

Carr is about to turn 30 and has two more years on a contract that pays him about $21 million per. That part of this concept is affordable; we're not convinced, as much as the QB position for coach Ron Rivera's team needs a boost, that two first-rounders for Carr is also affordable.

