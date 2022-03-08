Skip to main content

Russell Wilson 'Chose Broncos Over Washington' in Blockbuster Trade

Rivera insists that the Commanders are an attractive landing spot for a star QB. Russell Wilson apparently disagrees.

The bidding is over. The head-scratching and self-evaluation, for Washington, anyway, is still ongoing.

Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks' available quarterback, was the apple of the Washington Commanders eye. They made a "strong offer'' to Seattle in an attempt to trade for Wilson - SI reports it was "three high picks in the next three drafts.''

But the Denver Broncos made a "strong offer'' as well, featuring two first-round picks.

And now come the reports that Wilson, who has a trade-veto clause in his contract, "picked Denver over Washington.''

Ouch.

If Washington - so needy for a difference-making bump of an otherwise good roster - was willing to offer two first-rounders, why not offer three? Maybe that wouldn't have mattered if the Pro Bowl QB had his heart set on Denver, for whatever reason.

We already know that Washington is "canvassing'' the NFL in search of a star QB. And we already know that there were ties to Wilson that made sense.

"This year we are being very proactive, looking, searching," Washington coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday in Indianapolis. "We are trying to truly cover every base. … Every time you hear something, you're checking into it. And so we've got to do our work. We've got to do our due diligence."

Rivera has also repeatedly and openly stated Washington's desire for a major upgrade at QB - and insists that the Commanders are an attractive landing spot for such a star.

Russell Wilson, the Virginia native, apparently disagrees.

