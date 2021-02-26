Russell Wilson Trade: The Washington Football Team Odds

Could Russell Wilson be heading out of Seattle? Yes. Will it be to Washington? Apparently not, despite some good odds that he could be the face of D.C.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Russell Wilson might ultimately want out of Seattle based on how contentious things with the Seahawks are right now, and the Washington Football Team is not one of the teams he would like to join. ... no matter what the odds say.

Per a report from ESPN, citing agent Mark Rodgers, Wilson isn't exactly asking for a trade ... but he's letting it be known that he would be open to one and if a deal were to be made, he wants to go to the Bears, Saints, Raiders and gulp!, the Cowboys.

READ MORE: Russell Wilson wants the Cowboys??

So he would be open to a trade but he's not and if he were to get dealt, he's already got a list made up! Got ya.

That didn't stop FanDuel from putting some juicy odds down on where Seattle might "let Russ cook" in his next stop, and despite the Washington Football Team not being on Wilson's target list - he sure is on FanDuel's odds release.

The Las Vegas Raiders are tops at 4/1 followed by the Dolphins at 7/1. Miami is not on Wilson's preferred target list, either.

READ MORE: Is Cam Newton a 'Perfect Fit' in Washington?

Washington and Ron Rivera comes in third at 8/1, surprisingly ahead of the Cowboys at 10/1, considering what Wilson's camp put out.

However, Dallas' number is lower than Washington and Miami's because most still feel that Dak Prescott will either be franchise tagged or signed long-term.

Nobody believes (correctly) that the WFT are set at QB and many have speculated that Tua Tagovailoa is not long for South Beach.

The interesting element here is Las Vegas, who could at least trade Seattle a veteran, established QB in Derek Carr as part of a compensation package for 'letting Russ cook' in Sin City.

That's something the others - including the WFT - don't have. In the end, the oddsmakers find Washington to be more attractive than Wilson does ... something WFT fans can probably live with, as long as the team does find a QB answer.