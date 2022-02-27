Russell Wilson Trade to Washington Commanders Hint in New Social Media Move?

Wilson’s profile pic of him in his familiar No. 3 Seahawks uniform has disappeared.

Social media “scrubbing” is a common practice for disgruntled athletes. Remove any graphic allegiance to your employer and …

Pouting is acknowledged.

Attention is gained.

Rumors are triggered.

Russell Wilson Washington vs. Russell Wilson

Is that what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s latest social media alterations are meant to do? Hint at a desire for a trade to the QB-needy Washington Commanders?

Or is Wilson, 33, who has spent his entire NFL career in the Pacific Northwest, just showing some love to the folks back home?

The Virginia native was a three-sport high school star at the Collegiate School in Richmond before being drafted to play both pro baseball and pro football. So it is at the very least a warm-and-fuzzy to see his new profile pic, which shows him in his high school uniform alongside dear ol’ dad. (Russ has since updated the photo again to reflect another family photo.)

Of course, to put up a new avatar, one must “scrub” the previous one.

And Wilson’s profile pic of him in his familiar No. 3 Seahawks uniform has therefore disappeared.

What we know about coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders? They are shopping for a “Wilson- or Aaron Rodgers-level” QB, and believe they offer an attractive destination for a star of that caliber.

Jon Allen, Russell Wilson, families Wilson, Rodgers, Watson

What we know about Wilson? He’s been, for the last two offseasons, sort of passive-aggressive in his views on escaping Seattle, with convenient leaks from his circle followed by “who, me?” denials from Wilson.

And yes, while the Commanders would be paying a hefty trade price here and while they would figure to vault to true contention in the NFC, there is something else to know …

Wilson’s social media move could be of earth-shaking significance, it could be an early Father’s Day acknowledgment. … a vagueness of which Russell Wilson is assuredly aware.