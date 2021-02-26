Russell Wilson's Trade Wish List: Why Not Washington?

Why doesn't Russell Wilson want any part of the Washington Football Team if he's traded from the Seattle Seahawks?

ASHBURN, Va. --Trade-minded Russell Wilson apparently does not want anything to do with the Washington Football Team.

Wilson, per his agent and via ESPN, only wants to land in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Chicago or Dallas.

Wilson doesn't want to go to the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers, the Miami Dolphins or the WFT.

Why not the Washington Football Team? Our guess: WFT is led by Ron Rivera, a defensive-minded head coach. Same goes for the Jets and Robert Salah and the Dolphins and Brian Flores.

Matt Rhule is a former offensive line coach and desperate for a quarterback upgrade but his Panthers aren't a contender right now.

It also should be noted that the New England Patriots are not on Wilson's desired list. They're coached by the greatest defensive mind of all-time in Bill Belichick ... but, defense.

Wilson seems to want a great pass protection so that he can run around, air it out and not take as many sacks.

Sounds great, right? But “don’t let the QB ever get hit” is easier said than done.

Seattle struggled last year down the stretch as teams took away D.K. Metcalf over the top and Wilson turned the ball over too much.

In the game at FedExField, that's exactly what Washington did in limiting Wilson and the Seahawks to 120 passing yards. The problem for the WFT? They were gashed on the ground. That's why they lost.

If Wilson truly is angered by Seattle Coach Pete Carroll's philosophy of a more balanced offense and not turning the ball over, Wilson, in our opinion, is thinking foolishly.

Carroll's philosophy works.

That's probably the most likely reason Wilson doesn't want to go to Washington, despite growing up a good part of his life in nearby Richmond, where the WFT could still hold training camp this summer.

Wilson seems to want to play in a cosmopolitan city (benefiting his show-biz wife Ciara) with perhaps brighter lights and an offensive style that will allow him to be more in charge. He is telling Washington he doesn’t see that here. Meanwhile, here in Washington, we’d counter by suggesting Russell Wilson be careful what he asks for.