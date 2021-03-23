BREAKING: Anderson Leaves WFT for Rival Giants

He wasn't expected to return and now that's official. Ryan Anderson becomes another failure in the sordid second-round draft history of the WFT.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Ryan Anderson, another failed second-round round pick of the Washington Football Team, has left as expected - but for a division rival, the New York Giants.

The departure of Anderson was expected. The WFT was open about trying to tried to trade him last summer.

READ MORE: WFT & NFL Free Agency Tracker

Anderson was drafted as a 3-4 outside edge linebacker with limited ability in pass coverage. He didn't fit in the 4-3 of Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio in any way.

He wasn't bulked up enough to anchor as a defensive end in the new scheme and certainly was not fast enough to be in coverage at either strong or will from the linebacker spots.

Ultimately, Anderson was respected in the locker room and did make some impact plays in the 3-4 scheme that Washington ran from 2010 - 2019 but it was nowhere near enough.

Anderson now joins a long list of second-round draft pick disappointments and failures for the WFT.

READ MORE: Another New Executive for WFT

Perhaps it's good news that Washington gave away their 2019 and 2020 second-round picks in the Montez Sweat - Indianapolis trade?

Anderson joins Derrius Guice (2018), Su'a Cravens (2016), Trent Murphy (2014), David Amerson (2013), Jarvis Jenkins (2011), Malcolm Kelly, Devin Thomas and Fred Davis (2008) and Rocky McIntosh (2006) in the group of whoa in Washington second-round picks who didn't help much.

Preston Smith (2015) has to be considered a success overall but he had his ups and downs and ultimately did not re-sign with Washington after his rookie contract.

When you factor in years with no pick in the second round because of trades, Washington has had spotty production and failure for over 15 years in that area of the draft.

READ MORE: Dan Snyder's Financial Escapades

Anderson will probably benefit from Leonard Williams and the scheme of the Giants but it's hard to see him ever turning out to be anything more than a solid player.