Fitzpatrick on Washington: 'My Best Situation'

Fitzpatrick is signed to be the starter for the WFT in 2021, and he feels pretty good about it.

Sometimes patience can be tested as the best situation comes along a bit later. Just look at Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Selected with the 250th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Fitzpatrick is preparing for his 17th year in the league for the Washington Football Team. When he puts on his burgundy-and-gold jersey, it will be the ninth different jersey he has worn in the NFL.

And this? This is his best chance to finally be "the guy."

"This is the best situation I've ever been in or the best situation that I've ever gone into as 'the guy'," Fitzpatrick said during an appearance on the ESPN Daily podcast. I'm in the right spot. I just think I am set up for success this year and really looking forward to it."

Fitzpatrick signed a one-year, $10 million deal with WFT in March. He is viewed as that "bridge" quarterback, but it remains unclear how long the WFT will need that transition player.

This is a role that Fitzpatrick is familiar with. Over the years, he has been in and out of a starting job while competiting with younger options like Jameis Winston and Tua Tagovailoa.

There will be some noise made about backup Taylor Heinicke in Washington, but we say it is unlikely that he jumps to QB1 by September.

WFT finished at the top of the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record. This year, expectations are higher. They have a chance to repeat as division champions and become the first East team to do so since 2004.

Washington is in a good position. The WFT features one of the top defenses in the league, led by edge rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Offensively, Fitzpatrick will benefit from an upgrade in his supporting cast. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel will be the main pass-catchers, with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic as options in the backfield.

Fitzpatrick has started double-digit games eight times in his career. He has only won double-digit games once, coming in 2016 with the New York Jets.

When looking at his career, the circumstances have never favored him. He has rarely played for a team that was expected to contend for the postseason.

Could that change with Washington?

"The other major point in my career when there was a transition was after my year in 2016 with the Jets, which was miserable and the first time in my life I hated football and just didn't want to play anymore," Fitzpatrick said. "Since then, it's almost like I've been playing on borrowed time. The last four I've really been able to enjoy. Hopefully, everybody has been able to see that for me on the field, from some of the goofy stuff and the interviews. My personality has really come out the last four."

As good as the defense is, nothing matters of the QB doesn't excel. Once the now-retired Alex Smith took over as Washington's starter in 2020, the change was visible.

Smith did solid things last season and tallied the most wins among the four starters used by the WFT. His work helped propel Washington to the postseason. Now, with patience and his "best situation,'' "FitzMagic" wants to accomplish even more.

