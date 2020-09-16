Ryan Kerrigan Wins Defensive Honor for Week 1

Ryan Kerrigan has been with the Washington Football Team for nine full years now since being drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, after Mike Shanahan and Jim Haslett decided to trade down and essentially bypass J.J. Watt to pick Kerrigan.

Maybe that's not fair to the "show-stopper" but that's the reality.

Watt has been dominant at times. Kerrigan has ben very good. Consistently. He's far from perfect against the run, bootlegs and dropping out into pass coverage.

He's also been a rock for the Washington Football Team and in a year where he's almost been the forgotten man because of how much talent he finally has around him, "RK" as Chase Young likes to call him, has answered the bell.

He was honored by the NFL on Wednesday morning as well.

Kerrigan's career started with a Week 1 explosion back in 2011, a pick-six of Eli Manning and the Giants on an emotional day honoring the tenth anniversary of the 9-11 tragedies.

If this is his final year in Washington (he's a free agent at the end), his last season in burgundy and gold, started with a bang.

