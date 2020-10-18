SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Saahdiq Charles & Antonio Gandy-Golden KO'd Early

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team selected Saahdiq Charles and Antonio Gandy-Golden with consecutive picks in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, their first seasons in the NFL have been marred by injury and both were lost early Sunday for the rest of the game here in New Jersey at Met Life Stadium. 

Charles was lost after the second play of the game and of his NFL career to a knee injury in a pile. He hobbled off appearing to favor his left leg. 

He's already battled a calf injury and a thigh injury this year which cost him weeks of practice and the opportunity to contribute earlier in week two or three, which was when the Washington Football Team was hoping to have him ready and active. 

Charles started at left guard for Wes Martin, who was benched and shifted to No. 3 (sound familiar?) with Wes Schweitzer replacing Charles at left guard. 

Schweitzer had been starting at right guard for Brandon Scherff who was activated off injured reserve to start at right guard. 

Antonio Gandy-Golden also missed significant practice time in camp with a concussion but has been active the last few weeks, slowly contributing. 

He was knocked out of today's game against the winless Giants early in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

He was sitting on the trainers table without his helmet for a while with no support personnel really near him but then hobbled off to the locker room. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 6 Halftime Report - Washington Football at New York Giants

Slow start and poor play across the board puts Washington behind yet again

Alan Lepore

Official Inactives - Washington Football Team @ New York Giants

Here we go from New Jersey. A much needed or must win for the Washington Football Team if they are to have any chance.

Chris Russell

Enemy Intel: New York Giants (vs. Washington Football Team)

Taking a look at the winless but feisty New York Giants under first-year head coach, Joe Judge.

George Carmi

Holy Moses: "The Division is Wide the Hell Open!"

Ron Rivera kept saying that his mentality changed when he realized the NFC East was up for grabs. Morgan Moses knows it too.

Chris Russell

FedExField to Host Thousands of Fans for Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys

It's been inching closer but Maryland Governor Larry Hogan took a big step forward for next Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins Back, Brandon Scherff off I-R for Washington Football Team @ NY Giants

Dwayne Haskins is back but the questions still will go on about his status moving forward. Brandon Scherff is also set to return.

Chris Russell

Rivera & Del Rio Need More Consistency & Help

The defense was expected to be a strength for the Washington Football Team. It's been nothing but. Inconsistent & help wanted is still the mantra.

RickSnider

5 Keys to Washington Football Team Shrinking the New York Giants for a Week 6 Win

A Giant Feat Awaits a Floundering Washington Team That Looks to Stay in the NFC East Divisional Hunt

Alan Lepore

Never Ending Questions, No Answers & No Impact

The questions keep coming for Ron Rivera. He has very few answers and really any information has no impact on the football team.

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

Decisions  Made by the Washington Football Team are Fueling a Disaster in D.C.

The WFT is 1-4 and could be on their way to another three-win season, with a chance at four or five. Some key decisions made, seem to have backfired.

George Carmi

by

jeffkahl