The Washington Football Team selected Saahdiq Charles and Antonio Gandy-Golden with consecutive picks in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, their first seasons in the NFL have been marred by injury and both were lost early Sunday for the rest of the game here in New Jersey at Met Life Stadium.

Charles was lost after the second play of the game and of his NFL career to a knee injury in a pile. He hobbled off appearing to favor his left leg.

He's already battled a calf injury and a thigh injury this year which cost him weeks of practice and the opportunity to contribute earlier in week two or three, which was when the Washington Football Team was hoping to have him ready and active.

Charles started at left guard for Wes Martin, who was benched and shifted to No. 3 (sound familiar?) with Wes Schweitzer replacing Charles at left guard.

Schweitzer had been starting at right guard for Brandon Scherff who was activated off injured reserve to start at right guard.

Antonio Gandy-Golden also missed significant practice time in camp with a concussion but has been active the last few weeks, slowly contributing.

He was knocked out of today's game against the winless Giants early in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

He was sitting on the trainers table without his helmet for a while with no support personnel really near him but then hobbled off to the locker room.

