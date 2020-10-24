Saahdiq Charles & Antonio Gandy-Golden on I-R

The Washington Football Team made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday.

As usual, there are no days off.

Placing Antonio Gandy-Golden and Saahdiq Charles on the short-term injury list (out minimum three games) is a smart move.

To do it now is smarter than to wait and have what happened to Greg Stroman, Steven Sims and Bryce Love.

Early Injury Report for Washington

By waiting, you only extend the window to not be able to play.

Charles and Gandy-Golden will have to miss games against the Cowboys, Giants (Nov. 8) & at Detroit (Nov. 15) before they are eligible to return.

If they need more time than that, the Washington Football Team has a practice activation window as a means of protection.

In addition, the Washington Football Team also elevated receiver Jeff Badet from the practice squad and signed Tony Brown from that part of the roster to the 53.

Washington Promotes Two Young Receivers

For interpretation, I believe the reason for doing this is that when Robert Foster is cleared from COVID protocol, he'll join the 53 and they'll cut Brown from the main roster.

Badet, is technically not on the 53 and his elevation from the practice squad this week means he can go back to that part of the roster without being cut and exposed to waivers.

Lepore: 5 Keys to a Washington Win over Dallas

In addition, Washington also elevated defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence from the practice squad, so he's under the same rules that Badet is.

The ol' 'Football Team' is short a defensive lineman this week with James Smith-Williams out with a concussion.

In addition, Marcus Baugh was not claimed by anyone else and was placed back on the organization's practice squad.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621