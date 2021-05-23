Big Goals, 'All Ears': How Soon Can Sam Cosmi Start For Washington Football Team?

Cosmi in Washington will be working against star defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat every day in practice.

The Washington Football Team has made some bold and assertive moves in the offensive line this offseason, with Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, taken in the second round of the NFL Draft, as a centerpiece.

Where does his climb to becoming a first-teamer begin?

“(O-line coach John Matsko) just wants me to come in and work hard, be dedicated, put in the time, put in the effort, be all ears and be focused on every little detail that they coach me on,” Cosmi told the team's website.

Growing up, the Cosmi family had a "dream board'' in the house; Sam playing in the NFL was written on that board. Now that's coming, in part because Morgan Moses, the long-time right tackle, is going. ... Geron Christian is also out, with former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Charles Leno and Cosmi as the newcomers.

Maybe Leno will be the WFT’s left tackle in 2021. Maybe Cosmi will start at right tackle. Last week's Washington two-day rookie minicamp marked a step in the climb.

“It was really good, really productive,” Cosmi said. “A lot of individual work, just working on technique, working on being explosive, working on my punch. Those are things I’ve been looking forward to working on and getting better throughout the days.”

One way to get improve: Practice against the best. The 6-6, 310-pounder will be doing so in Washington, working against star defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat every day in practice.

“I know going against those guys is going to make me better,” said Cosmi, whose "dream board'' now moves to Washington.

READ MORE: OTA Preview: 3 Offensive Position Battles