SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Sanders & Barnett OUT for Philly, Sims in for WFT

Chris Russell

The Philadelphia Eagles have a couple of key players that have been ruled out for Sunday's season opener in Washington, after the Friday injury report was issued. 

Combine the loss of Barnett and Sanders along with Friday's expected news that both Alshon Jeffery and a big addition to their defensive line, Javon Hargrave, were both ruled out and that is four key missing ingredients for the Eagles. 

The Washington Football Team are already going to miss Thomas Davis and very likely will not have Kendall Fuller, who is listed as doubtful. 

Washington promoted Cam Sims to the active roster on Saturday. 

They could still promote another player from the practice squad under the new and temporary (2020) rules but by promoting Sims today, apparently that means they only have to list six inactives instead of the usual seven on game day. 

Also as Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site points out, Sims and possibly the 55th player will not have to be exposed to waivers when they revert back to the practice squad. 

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever +" now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scott Turner’s Road to Being a Head Coach Starts Here

Scott Turner's opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps as a NFL head coach could launch where his father, Norv Turner, was unceremoniously fired.

Alan Lepore

Cancer & Culture Could Rule Washington's Season

Culture Change. A cancer diagnosis. All part of the 2020 offseason of chaos and confusion in Washington.

Chris Russell

Inside the Numbers - Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team

It's finally here! We made it. Real life football and Washington Football Team looking for their first NFC East win since 2018.

Bryan Manning

Friday Final Injury Report - Week 1 - Eagles @ WFT

Chris Russell

Lunch with Lepore

Washington Football on SI.com's Alan Lepore hosted his weekly feature "Lunch with Lepore" on Friday & talked WFT vs. Eagles.

Chris Russell

Social Media Snaps

What's happening on social media in the crazy world of the Washington Football Team? Let's find out.

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team Remembers 9-11

https://twitter.com/WasNFLSalute/status/1304403195171672064

Chris Russell

Happy Birthday to Wes Schweitzer & Shaun Dion Hamilton

https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1304417463841566721?s=20

Chris Russell

Scott Turner listed as "Future Names to Watch" by The MMQB

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/09/11/head-coaching-candidates-2021

Chris Russell

"Finally...We're Playing Football"

It's here. The NFL season somehow kicked off Thursday night. Sunday at 1, it's back to FedExField for the new Washington Football Team.

RickSnider