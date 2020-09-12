Sanders & Barnett OUT for Philly, Sims in for WFT

The Philadelphia Eagles have a couple of key players that have been ruled out for Sunday's season opener in Washington, after the Friday injury report was issued.

Combine the loss of Barnett and Sanders along with Friday's expected news that both Alshon Jeffery and a big addition to their defensive line, Javon Hargrave, were both ruled out and that is four key missing ingredients for the Eagles.

The Washington Football Team are already going to miss Thomas Davis and very likely will not have Kendall Fuller, who is listed as doubtful.

Washington promoted Cam Sims to the active roster on Saturday.

They could still promote another player from the practice squad under the new and temporary (2020) rules but by promoting Sims today, apparently that means they only have to list six inactives instead of the usual seven on game day.

Also as Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site points out, Sims and possibly the 55th player will not have to be exposed to waivers when they revert back to the practice squad.

