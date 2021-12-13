‘It Was Scary’: Heinicke Needs MRI on Knee

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke endured a brutal series of hits in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to Dallas and while he insists “the knee is fine,” he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

“The knee is fine,” Heinicke insisted after the NFC East showdown, the loss dropping the WFT to 6-7. “It was a little scary at first, but … I think the knee should be fine; I should be ready this week.”

Heinicke finally exited the loss to the Cowboys early in the fourth quarter. He was injured on a Neville Gallimore sack. Kyle Allen finished the game at quarterback for Washington.

Heinicke’s day ended with him completing 11 of 25 passes for 122 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera also sounded optimistic about Heinicke’s injury. The WFT, now trailing in the division behind a Cowboys team that moved to 9-4 with the victory, plays another NFC East foe next week in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Heinicke did mention in the postgame interview via phone that he thought his elbow got banged up more than his knee did.

“It was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw,” said the QB, who took over in Washington when veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick sustained a Week 1 hip injury that has turned out to be a season-ending one. “I didn’t feel right ever since.”

Assuming Heinicke “feels right” later this week, Rivera said he will again be the starter vs. Philly.