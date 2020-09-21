Rivera on Scherff: "He's Going to Miss a Couple of Weeks."

Brandon Scherff's start to what could be his final season in Washington was off to an uneven start (at best) when he was contacted and his right lower leg bent awkwardly in pass protection on Sunday during a 30-15 loss in Arizona.

It certainly looked serious at the time but as it turns out, Scherff and the Washington Football Team avoided disaster.

“We’ve got some good news on him. It’s positive," Ron Rivera said on Monday. "He’s going to miss a couple of weeks or something like that, but it’s all positive. We’ll go from there. I’ll give you a full report on Wednesday, but just so you know it’s positive.”

A couple of weeks would seem to indicate that Scherff is out for at least Cleveland and Baltimore and obviously the game against the Rams the next Sunday would be no sure thing at the minimum.

Per a non-team source - an MCL injury is the most likely medical evaluation. As Rivera mentioned, we might get an exact diagnosis later this week.

From a football perspective, Scherff was off to a rough start in any reasonable opinion.

He allowed a sack last week against Philadelphia and then allowed Corey Peters to beat him rather easily for a sack and forced fumble. On another pass drop, Chase Roullier was easily beat and Scherff tried to help but was of really no assistance.

Washington hasn't really run the ball well so far this year and with Scherff's slow start in pass protection, it's fair to wonder how much they are truly missing.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), they have Scherff only surrendering one sack (Week 2) because it's possible that they charged Dwayne Haskins with the sack that Scherff was beat on against the Eagles.

Overall, he has a 42.6 overall pass blocking grade via PFF, allowing four total pressures on 54 pass blocking snaps this year.

Over the last two seasons, per PFF, he's only allowed two sacks total in the 19 games he played in.

This year, I have him at two allowed overall which would equal that two-season mark.

Wes Schweitzer is obviously not the same talent that Scherff is but maybe he is still an emerging veteran getting more of an opportunity.

According to PFF's charting, Schweitzer allowed two pressures in just 25 pass blocking snaps.

Per Draft Diamonds - Washington will be working out Jeremy Vujnovich who was on their roster for part of the offseason.

Scherff is the Washington franchise tag player at just over $15 million. He's never been consistently dominant. I would say he's been good, not dominant. Very good? At times.

You have to wonder how Scherff's inability to stay healthy (he'll miss his 14th & 15th games (at least) in the last 2+ years will affect his market value and Washington's stated commitment to sign him long term.

It's not something I would do but it's also not my money or team.

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621