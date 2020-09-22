Scherff to I-R, Sims to the WFT 53

Brandon Scherff was going to miss at least a 'couple of weeks' as Ron Rivera said on Monday with an MCL injury to his right knee.

Now it's official that he'll miss more than a true 'couple' as in at least three weeks as he was put on the injured reserve list on Tuesday by the Washington Football Team.

This isn't a surprise and perhaps it should have been done on Monday for all of our sanity.

Cam Sims was promoted to the 53-man roster, which is not a surprise considering it is believed that Washington was out of practice squad free exemptions.

Sims plays a huge role on special teams and seemingly is involved in every punt return at the mesh point.

Washington worked out six players this week and now have one definitive spot on the practice squad and possibly will have more.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621