Scott Turner’s Road to Being a Head Coach Starts Here

Washington Football Team fans were witness to what could have been one of the greatest collections of potential head coaches on Mike Shanahan’s staff. Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan have coached in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers respectively. Matt LaFleur is looking to make his first trip there with an aging Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Just because we are in the early stages of the 2020 season, doesn’t mean there aren’t current head coaches on the hot seat. That also means there are those coordinators or college coaches will be connected to any potential or future openings.

Conor Orr listed out the potential head coaches that we will be keeping a close eye on this year. The usual names pop up. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

One name that did catch my eye was Washington’s own offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Turner has seen success as the quarterback’s coach for the Minnesota Vikings where he helped develop then rookie Teddy Bridgewater. He did spend time as the wide receiver coach with the Cleveland Browns prior to his time in Minnesota.

Prior to coming to Washington, Scott worked with Cam Newton in 2018 and then Kyle Allen in 2019 as the Carolina Panthers quarterback coach. Newton saw arguably his best statistical season as a passer in 2018 prior to it ending early due to needing shoulder surgery. His completion percentage was 67.5 percent (career best), 3,395 passing yards (on pace for 3,880 which would have been his second best), 24 passing touchdowns (on pace for 28 which would have been his second best), and a quarterback rating of 94.2 (second best behind his MVP season).

It is that improvement to Cam’s play that head coach Ron Rivera is hoping Scott can bring to Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins. If Dwayne takes that next step we are all expecting in 2020—and then delivers again in 2021—Turner’s name will start skyrocketing up the potential head coaches list.

