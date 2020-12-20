Seahawks Add Season-Debut RB For Washington Game

As if the Seahawks needed more offensive weapons, they're getting another one, as Rashaad Penny will make his season debut.

ASHBURN, Va. - Former first-round pick running back Rashaad Penny is set to make his season debut for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at noon against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Penny, who was sidelined with a torn ACL, has recovered and was activated Saturday along with defensive end, Damontre Moore.

Per Seahawks.com, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said of Penny, "He looks terrific. He's looking fast, he's looking explosive, moving really well, running routes really well. I think he looks as good as you could expect him to. I hadn't seen him for a while. He's been working when he came out, started last week, doing different things. This week, I think he's getting close to being ready to go."

Carlos Dunlap was also activated on Saturday, while Greg Olsen, who chose Seattle over Washington when he was a free agent this past offseason, remains inactive.

With Washington missing two starting linebackers in Kevin Pierre-Louis and Cole Holcomb, along with Deshazor Everett - that qualifies as a break.

In addition, former Washington Football cornerback Quinton Dunbar also was not activated to return for Seattle against the team that traded him last March.

The oft-injured Dunbar previously butted heads with Ron Rivera and the new staff about his contract and was tested after an initial meeting. He failed that test, blasting the situation on Instagram and with the media.

Rivera understood that Dunbar was injury-prone, and while acting out of frustration, it showed a troubling attitude.

“I don’t want to talk about players on other teams. I’m happy for Quinton because he’s found a situation he likes and he’s happy with. I like our football team," Rivera said this week. "I think we found them [ideal cornerbacks] in Kendall [Fuller] and [Ronald] Darby. Those are the kinds of guys we were looking for.”

Dunbar was allegedly involved in a major off-field incident after the trade to Seattle but was cleared of any legal wrongdoing.