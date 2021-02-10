Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Trade? Easy Call For Washington

Russell Wilson is frustrated with getting sacked. He's not happy with not having input. He could want out. Could he land with the WFT?

ASHBURN, Va. -- If Russell Wilson ever becomes available to the Washington Football Team? I's a simple answer to a layered question.

"Yes.''

Wilson sounds like he might be ready to move on from Seattle, which is not something we expected to be typing, but it's hard to interpret Wilson's stance any other way.

According to Jason LaCanfora of CBS and Radio.com Sports, Wilson's camp (agents and Wilson) are growing frustrated with the Seahawks offensive line and the amount of shots and sacks Wilson has endured.

As LaCanfora points out, Wilson has been sacked nearly 400 times (394) in nine seasons. That's a lot of hits and punishment for a quarterback who has never missed a single game in his NFL career.

That's right. Nine seasons, Sixteen games in each. All checks for Wilson.

That kind of durability and consistency is notable in today's day and age. In D.C.? In the last three seasons since they let Kirk Cousins walk out the door, Washington has started eight different quarterbacks, and have had four each in both 2018 and 2020.

Just for that reason alone, Wilson would be a tremendous upgrade assuming that he continues to stay healthy.

Oh, and throw in a career 65% completion rate, 33,946 passing yards, 267 touchdowns to 81 interceptions and a 101.7 career quarterback rating. Not to mention 21 rushing touchdowns and 4,506 yards scrambling/running ... and you have a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Yes, he's 32. Yes, he would cost a significant price in return. And yes, we've been resistant to the idea of overpaying. But if WFT was willing to go for Matt Stafford, checked in on Jared Goff, could be interested in Sam Darnold and will "touch base'' on anyone else with blood running through their veins, you have to roll the dice here.

Wilson apparently is frustrated with the Seahawks not valuing his voice in personnel decisions, which seems to echo some of what Deshaun Watson is upset about in Houston.

This is now a "thing.''

Wilson told Dan Patrick on Tuesday that the communication with Seattle coaching and management is "not as much" as he would want.

“I think it helps to be involved more. I think that dialogue should happen more often,” Wilson said to Patrick.

When asked if he was possibly on the trade block, the QB said, “I’m not sure if I’m available or not. That’s a Seahawks question. ... I definitely believe they’ve gotten calls. Any time you’re a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are gonna call for sure. I think that’s part of the process.”

This one is special. This one is a phone call to be made. This one is, to us, a WFT "yes.''