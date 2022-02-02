Senior Bowl Report: Should Commanders Consider Drafting Carson Strong?

Could a QB prospect be on the rise in Mobile this week?

MOBILE, Ala -- Maybe he isn't the best prospect at the 2022 Senior Bowl. Perhaps there are better options when the Washington Commanders are on the clock.

It shouldn't matter. They need a long-term replacement for Taylor Heinicke following the upcoming season. Should Carson Strong be available at one of Washington's two selections on Day 2, the Nevada quarterback should be the pick.

One day into Senior Bowl practices, Strong is living up to the standards of his surname. Known for his deep ball, Strong was as advertised Tuesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Teams are trending towards big-time arms at quarterback. Take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes or the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen. Both have zip, while seemingly improving their accuracy in similar fashion.

The concern with Strong is accuracy. It'll be a trait that likely keeps him out of Day 1, but could be a blessing to fall into the Commanders' lap on Day 2.

Every quarterback had their mishaps Tuesday. Strong's was his inconsistency of hitting his receivers in stride. Unlike Pitt's Kenny Pickett or Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, launching the deep ball with ease wasn't the problem.

The accuracy, however, was. On more than one occasion, Strong's receivers were wide open. Instead of connecting, balls sailed several yards out of reach.

“Everyone out here is very talented,” Strong said after practice. “What I bring to the table is I’m a good decision maker with a strong arm. I’m very confident in my arm. I can make all the throws.”

While he may be right, hitting the target is always the top priority. What's the point of having a cannon attached to the shoulder if its an inaccurate pass?

Strong made a pair of throws 50-plus yards down the field. One was broken up by Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant. The other was well out of reach for North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.

In both one-on-one and team drills, Strong showed poise when passing to his former Nevada teammates. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs hauled in a pair of catches going for 20-plus yards. Tight end Cole Turner didn't drop a single pass when working with his college QB.

Perhaps it's simply familiarity. Tuesday marked the first practice where Strong worked with players outside of Doubs and Turner. Keep in mind that the trio have been inseparable since arriving in Reno back in 2018.

"We moved from the dorm together to an apartment and then a house," Strong said. "None of us were highly recruited. We had to develop to get here. All of us are all ball, and that's why we're here."

The Commanders have a couple of directions they can go in at quarterback. They could continue to ride with Taylor Heinicke, trade for a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo, or roll the dice on a quarterback like Strong in the draft.

Strong is a work in progress, but the tools are in place for immediate and profitable success. The reality is Strong is a wild card. The talent is there, but it all comes down to his consistency as a passer.

Drafting a quarterback is always risky, but betting on Strong's upside is worth the gamble.

Bills' general manager Brandon Beane swung the for the fences with Allen. Four years later, Beane is considered the league's top GM by many.

Will Martin Mayhew pull the trigger should he get the chance on getting his own Allen 2.0?