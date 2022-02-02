Skip to main content

Senior Bowl Day 1 Report: Who Stood Out From American Team?

Serving as a baseline for observations, its all about improving from here for day one standouts

MOBILE, Ala. - Washington is well into NFL Draft preparations, looking to find unknown gems or confirm previous evaluations. 

One big step in this process is the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and with day one in the books, here are the players who stood out among the rest, from the Detroit Lions-coached American Team.

Dylan Parham, OL (Memphis)

Parham looked strong on the offensive line, even when the American Team defense got early penetrations - which they did often. 

Playing guard and center for the squad shows his versatility, and gives him a strong platform to build on moving into days two and three. 

Sam Howell, QB (North Carolina)

Ultimately, Howell was the best of the three American Team passers

Finishing the day looking better than Malik Willis (Liberty) and Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) was more about consistency than anything. 

Truth be told, Willis and Zappe had more ‘wow’ throws on the day than Howell, but the North Carolina quarterback was more consistent and when he missed, didn’t miss as bad as the other two. 

In all, not a good day for quarterbacks.

Calvin Austin III, WR (Memphis)

Austin may be the biggest winner of the day. 

Track speed and ability to move quickly in the short game were expected, but the Memphis receiver showed off known skills, and flashed over the middle and in the deep passing game as well. 

Another day like this one, and Austin is going to be one of the most talked-about players from this year’s Senior Bowl festivities. 

