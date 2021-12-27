‘S—- Happens’: Explaining Washington Sideline Fight

Skip to main content
    ‘S—- Happens’: Jon Allen & Daron Payne Explain Washington Sideline Fight

    "I don't think it takes a rocket scientist," Allen said. "If you look at how that game went, I mean, emotions are high, things are high, things happen."
    Author:

    ARLINGTON, Texas - The Washington Football Team did not put up much of a fight in its 56-14 loss at archrival Dallas on Sunday night …

    Unless one counts their in-fighting with one another.

    "It's all good," Daron Payne answered after the blowout by way of explaining his sideline skirmish with teammate Jonathan Allen. "You got brothers? You all fight, don't you?

    “Shit happens."

    The tempers boiled over on the sideline as Washington trailing Dallas, 28-7, when Payne was seen shoving his finger into Allen's face, then Allen responding by throwing a punch.

    What are the specifics that led to the bad look?

    What are the specifics that led to the bad look?

"I don't think it takes a rocket scientist," the Pro Bowler Allen said. "If you look at how that game went, I mean, emotions are high, things are high, things happen."

    The blowout means a three-game losing skid and a nearly certain ouster from the NFL playoff race for the 6-9 WFT on a night when Dallas moved to 11-4 and locked up the NFC East title.

    Payne and Allen are long-time teammates, two first-round picks together for four seasons in Washington after previously playing on the team at Alabama.

    Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he didn't have all the details on the conflict, but said he’d spoken to both players while indicating there would be no punishment handed out.

    "I've talked with them and as far as I'm concerned, that's where it's gonna stay," Rivera said.

