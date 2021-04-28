Should Washington Be 'Comfortable' with Current QB Options?

The Washington Football Team has the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Should they use it on a QB? Or do they already have a QB answer?

With the 2021 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Washington Football Team will have some questions to answer when it comes to roster question. Among them will be the quarterback position.

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew recently detailed how the organization is 'very confident and comfortable' in the quarterbacks currently on their roster.

"We do feel very confident and comfortable with the quarterbacks on our roster right now," he said.

The question is, should Washington be genuinely comfortable with its options? On the surface, to some, the answer appears to be a resounding 'no.'

There is real reason to question the current options on the Football Teams' roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the projected starter and will be 39 in late November. Even if he has a strong 2021 campaign, he's going to need to be replaced at some point.

Neither Taylor Heinicke nor Kyle Allen have shown enough on the field to be considered a viable long-term answer to be Fitzpatrick's successor, either.

There will be some options for the Football Team when it comes to adding a quarterback to develop behind Fitzpatrick. ... so maybe there is "comfort'' there?

According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, the Washington Football Team could still 'target a developmental prospect' at the quarterback position. That could include using a Day 2 selection or moving down from No. 19 overall.

"The Football Team may not be concerned with adding a quarterback to roll out for the coming season, but this doesn't mean that it won't target a developmental prospect,'' B/R writes. "That could mean taking a signal-caller on Day 2 or trading down from No. 19 and grabbing a guy like Stanford's Davis Mills—a prospect some believe could go in the first round."

Our Chris Russell has written repeatedly of how the WFT will not show "desperation'' in its pursuit of QB help - that is, will not overpay in a massive trade up. As it stands now, five QBs could go in Thursday's first round ... and all five might go in the first nine or 10 slots.

As seen with the selection of Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, using a first-round selection on a quarterback is far from a guaranteed success story. It almost always takes legitimate development for a non-elite quarterback prospect to pan out. Washington hasn't shown to have that ability. At No. 19 overall in the draft order, the options will be far from surefire successes.

Forcing a quarterback selection for the sake of making one hasn't worked in the past for the Football Team. Even if they aren't truly sold on their options right now, a best player available approach seems to be the right choice as they progress in a rebuild.

There will always be the option of making an aggressive (but not "reckless'') trade for a quarterback in the future. When the Washington Football Team has built up the talent on offense, then it will be a prime opportunity to make a move of that nature.

