Should Washington Go All-In On Deshaun Trade?

Deshaun Watson is mad and he doesn't want to take it anymore. Should the Washington Football Team roll the dice on a blockbuster?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The noise is getting louder. And louder. Deshaun Watson could be forcing his way out of Houston and, meanwhile, the Washington Football Team needs a true No. 1 quarterback.

Step right up!

Our colleague and pal, the great Cody Stoots, mentioned in the above column another report from a Houston media personality citing that Watson has been "alienated" by the Texans and that the situation is "irreparable."

There's more from Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN from Saturday morning.

It goes without saying that the situation is a mess and even if time heals the anger, once a player feels betrayed, it's not always easy truly getting it fixed.

The Washington Football Team is a natural for speculation here.

They have a need and they have a large amount of cap space even if they were to move on from Alex Smith. How much? The exact number isn't known because the cap number for the league in 2021 is expected to go down and not up from last year.

They could have around $50 million in space.

Washington has the No. 19 overall pick. It would clearly take that and more.

Would you trade that pick, a second-round pick this year and Montez Sweat? Or Jonathan Allen? Or Daron Payne?

Houston is seemingly set to lose J.J. Watt as well so they are going to need help everywhere and a pass-rushing end or lineman might tilt the scales.

How about two first-round picks, this year and in 2022, plus Sweat, as Michael Phillips of the Richmond-Times Dispatch polled over 6,000 fans on?

In addition to the trade compensation, you would have to absorb much of if not all of Watson's remaining contract, which is priced right in 2021 at a cap cost of under $16 million ... but check out the next few years after this upcoming season.

We're talking cap charges of over $40 million per season.

You also have to factor in the dead money they already owe in 2021 on Dwayne Haskins contract of over $4 million, and then if they move on from Smith or even if he retires, they could be looking at a $10.8 million charge in 2021 in dead cap money.

All of a sudden, the '21 discount on Watson's contract gets offset by a possible $15 million approximate dead salary cap hit.

Is that worth it? Many say you do whatever you can to get a stud. And the reason this is such a worthy discussion - beyond the incredible bungling that Houston has done to get to this point - is that at 25, Deshaun Watson is undeniably a stud.

