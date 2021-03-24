Should WFT Trade For Patriots' First-Round WR?

The Washington Football Team is elated with its big free-agent signing of receiver Curtis Samuel to pair with budding star Terry McLaurin. But why not more?

The WFT is reportedly "monitoring" the availability of wide receiver N'Keal Harry in trade.

The Pats are reportedly seeking at least a fourth-round draft pick in return for the 23-year-old Arizona State product, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Bill Belichick's team.

The upside: Why not roll the dice on a prospect who still has all of the physical tools that made him so draft-worthy? He is 6-4 and 225 pounds, so he can in theory out-muscle and out-reach most defenders. He supposedly has 4.5 speed, so he should be able to win matchups in that manner as well.

And ... if Harry was in this year's draft, he'd go way higher than the fourth round, right?

The downside: He's had two years to make something happen; a receiver should be able to do more sooner. The numbers are not there in terms of production, as Harry is coming off a 2020 season in which he contributed only 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Was that all because his 2020 QB, Cam Newton, isn't much of a thrower? Maybe, though Harry played with Tom Brady as a rookie and totaled just 12 catches after missing the first two months of the season due to an ankle injury.

In the end, this is a sort of buyer-beware set-up, not just as it involves N'Keal Harry, but also as it involves Bill Belichick. Not that the legendary Patriots boss is error-free, but ... if he can't make the Harry situation work, what makes his next coach think he'll be the