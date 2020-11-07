SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Sims Jr. To Be Activated, Will Play Sunday

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Steven Sims Jr. is officially getting activated off the injured reserve list, a Washington Football Team source confirmed to SI.com on Saturday. 

At about 1:30 pm, the team officially announced the move and the release of defensive end Nate Orchard. 

The news was fully expected as we've mentioned many times in this space but first reported by ESPN"s John Keim. 

READ MORE: Sims Jr.'s Return is Big! 

Sims Jr. has missed the last four games because Washington waited too long to put him on injured reserve. 

He returned to practice on Wednesday and while he did not officially have to be listed on the injury report, sources had indicated that he was a full participant all along. 

Ron Rivera said on Friday about Sims Jr. and the receiver position group: "I don't have to talk to you guys about Steven because he's not active yet. But we'll have to mix and match and figure out the best way to go. We've got some guys we feel pretty comfortable with."

Sims Jr. (No. 15 in the video above) has been out since the loss against the Browns but was not targeted at all in that game. 

Last year, Sims, as a rookie had a four touchdowns along with 34 receptions on 52 targets.

Washington needs the Steven Sims of the second half last year and they need it quick. Before his injury, he was targeted eight times and had six receptions (ProFootballFocus.com 2020 receiving chart below)

Steven Sims Receiving by Direction _ Pro Football Focus - Personal - Microsoft​ Edge 11_7_2020 1_23_33 PM (2)

Washington can use him as early as Sunday both inside and outside, as they continue to experiment with using Terry McLaurin more out of the slot.

Sims can also very much help on the kick and punt returns, where his speed can be an electrifying difference maker.

The only issue? Sims has two fumbles already this year and lost one of them on a key punt return. 

Sims is added to a group that features Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims. Dontrelle Inman is expected to miss the game with a hamstring injury. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Washington's Del Rio Devising a Great D?

Jack Del Rio and the Washington Football defense will largely have to carry the load the rest of the way, starting Sunday vs. the Giants

Chris Russell

Final Injury/Practice Report - NYG Next Up for WFT!

The Washington Football Team finished off on-field preparation for Sunday's NFC East battle with the 1-7 New York Giants.

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington: X-and-O Preview of Giants

Locked on Washington: X-and-O Preview of Sunday's NFL Week 9 Meeting With The Giants

Chris Russell

Report Card: Chase Young's Mom is His No. 1 Washington Critic

Chase Young has been good so far for the Washington Football Team. Maybe not great and his Mom is apparently noticing.

Chris Russell

Washington Injury Update: Mixed Bag for NY

Thursday's injury and practice report for the Washington Football Team and New York Giants took a few interesting turns.

Chris Russell

LISTEN: Locked on Washington With QB Allen & McLaurin

There's a lot going on as the Washington Football Team returns to work, finds a new leader and experiences some decent health news

Chris Russell

WR Sims Is Back - And Big - for Washington

WR Steven Sims Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and could potentially be added to the roster for Sunday, a big Washington boost if he does.

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington: The Giants are Next - No Bore

The NFL trade deadline was a bore but hopefully the Giants & WFT will entertain this Sunday.

Chris Russell

Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

Terry McLaurin was voted by his teammates a new captain after the bye week break to replace Landon Collins.

Chris Russell

Washington Practice Report - Back to Work for Giants Game

After no full practices for about 12 days, the Washington Football Team is back at it on Wednesday to prepare for the Giants

Chris Russell