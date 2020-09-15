Snyder Says "It's Possible" that Washington Football Team is Here to Stay

I don't know about you guys. Maybe it's me and I'm just stubborn. I really try hard not to overreact to EVERYTHING that an official in the Washington Football organization says.

Even the owner.

With that said, because he's put out more statements this year than perhaps the 20+ years combined of his ownership, I suppose it is newsworthy when Snyder says "Sure, it's possible" that the team name could stay what it is right now.

This is what Snyder apparently told the Wall Street Journal, which seems to have a tie in to Snyder and his disgruntled partners.

Which is not even an official name. As they reminded us back in late July -- "it's what we're calling ourselves."

REWIND: Washington Football Team Moniker is Temporary

Sorry but "sure, it's possible" doesn't do much for me. Even though it means that the door is open and I could see it possibly happening if they can't use Warriors, which would be a terrible choice but reportedly Snyder's first option.

"Sure, it's possible" that the Washington Football Team will win the Super Bowl this year. Said nobody, but is there a mathematical chance. Yeah, sure.

Anything that Snyder says in any fashion has to be taken with a grain of salt. Remember seven years ago when he said he would NEVER change the name of the organization and everyone stuck by that.

Well never ended when he was forced to change the name. As soon as the corporate dollars and support was officially threatened, never became now.

With that being said, if they sell enough merchandise and don't want to go through the circus again, I could see it staying "Washington Football Team" because they've already done a lot of re-branding.

I'm not saying that Dan is wrong. I'm trying to remind everyone that this was a possibility all along and that words can be spun however you want them.

There were people around the DC area that actually thought Mike Shanahan was once serious about staking his reputation and career on John Beck and Rex Grossman, which was the most absurd thing he ever said and anyone ever believed.

"Sure it's possible" might mean something to you and others. That's okay. To me, it means very, very little until there's definitive action.

Especially when it comes from "The Dan" who has proven that money talks first and foremost.

