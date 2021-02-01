Source Details Washington Trade Offer For QB Stafford

What did the Washington Football Team offer in trade fir Stafford? Details inside ...

The Washington Football Team’s level of seriousness in attempting to upgrade at quarterback is evidenced by what an NFL source tells Washington Football at SI was WFT’s weekend offer to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

Washington offered its first-round pick (No. 19 overall), a third-round pick and a starting player, the source said.

Detroit instead shipped the veteran QB, who a week ago requested an exit from the Lions, to the Rams, with Los Angeles sending back a similar package - but one that included an additional first-rounder as a “reward” for taking on the salary ballast of pricy quarterback Jared Goff.

READ MORE: WFT Loses Stafford Sweepstakes; What's Next QB Trade Move?

Detroit obviously determined that the extra pick has value that outweighs Goff’s cost - and/or that the Lions may be able to flip Goff in another deal.

It is presumed that WFT’s available player was a defensive starter.

Washington’s offer was also about the “now,” while the Rams’ first-rounders going over are their 2022 and 2023 top selections.

READ MORE: Gruden Rips Washington’s Snyder For Making 'Draft Picks Off His Yacht'

Washington now continues to be in the market for a new quarterback - ideally a “star” quarterback - who can lead the club up and beyond its 2020 finish of 7-9, which earned coach Ron Rivera’s bunch a playoff berth. Media attention and teams’ attention, Will surely turn to disgruntled Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.