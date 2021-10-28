WFT Signs Ex Cowboys LB: NFL Tracker

ASHBURN -- The Washington Football Team is building, and they have plenty of needs to fill. So, it's time to take a look at who we suggests the franchise should select and what the rest of the NFL world thinks, too. Keep it here, and check in often. We'll keep you updated.

OCT 27: LINEBACKER SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team signed linebacker Anthony Hines III to the practice squad. Hines played collegiately for the Texas A&M Aggies and opted out of the 2020 season after totaling 73 tackles in his sophomore season in 2019. He went undrafted in April of 2020, but spent time with the Dallas Cowboys this preseason after stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts, previously.

OCT 26: TWO RB TRYOUTS The Washington Football Team on Tuesday worked out Kerryon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman, a pair of young vet running backs. And of course you know why: Antonio Gibson has a shin injury. He keeps playing but ...

OCT 20: HOPKINS KICKED OFF According to Matthew Paras of The Washington Times, the WFT is moving on from kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Hopkins has been the team's kicker since 2015 and was 12-of-14 on field goals this season and 10-of-12 on extra points. In a corresponding move, the team elevated kicker Chris Blewitt from the practice squad.

OCT 15: ZACH ERTZ ON THE MOVE! Per Adam Schefter and ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles are sending three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick.

The stand-out tight end from Stanford was the 35th overall pick by the Eagles in the 2013 NFL Draft and holds the NFL record for most receptions in a season by a tight end with 116. Ertz won Super Bowl LI with the Eagles.

MAY 1 7:15: UDFA Signings Washington has looked to undrafted free agency to add more prospects to their team. Follow the full list below:

Jaret Patterson, RB (Buffalo)

MAY 1: 5:36: WFT ADDS LONG SNAPPER: In Round 6, Washington opted to go with Michigan long snapper Camaron Cheesman. While a lot of focus is placed on offense and defense by teams, going with a special teams move can be helpful, too.

MAY 1: 3:00: WFT UP SOON: WFT's social team couldn't help her make fun of the fact that Washington would not be picking for 73 selections. Who knows if that factored in to the recent move but Washington will soon be on the clock.

WFT sent a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles in return for the No. 225 and No. 240. Although valuable, the hit rate of players on day three for Washington might make this worth something down the line.

MAY 1: 2:55: PHILLY FINDS DEPTH AT DL: Moving forward, it's all about depth. The Eagles certainly have found it in Round 5 with the addition of USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.

A strong three-tech, he'll bode well inside stopping the run for Jonathan Gannon's front seven. With their next pick, Philly also found depth on the edge, adding Tarron Jackson out of Coastal Carolina.

MAY 1: 2:30: DALLAS ADDS RECEIVER DEPTH: Dallas could be preparing for life without Michael Gallup and might have found his replacement in Stanford's Simi Fehoko.

MAY 1: 1:51: WASHINGTON FIXES SECONDARY WITH FORREST: Washington wanted to add stability to its secondary. They could have found the long-term option at safety with the addition of Darrick Forrest.

A high-end starter for Cincinnati's defense, Forrest played both roles for the Bearcats defense. In three years as a starter, the safety recorded 12 pass breakups and six interceptions while also playing the run.

Expect him to compete at free safety and also add value on special teams opposite Kam Curl and Landon Collins