Source: Washington Open To Trading QB Dwayne Haskins

Once upon a time, QB Dwayne Haskins joined the Washington Football Team and had visions of himself as a future Hall-of-Famer.

And now? There are no indications that the new regime, led by Ron Rivera and Scott Turner. are Haskins advocates. ... and a league source tells WashingtonFootballSI that the franchise is willing to trade him now, before the Nov. 3 deadline.

The immediate logic is obvious: He's buried on the bench behind a pair of - to be fair - journeymen-level performers (Kyle Allen and Alex Smith) with WFT's 2-5 record and the ineptitude of the NFC East placing the franchise in a weird sort of limbo.

And the two on-field choices are clear, too: Should they concede the rest of the 2020 NFL season, in which case it would be wise to let Haskins play and develop, regardless of whether this coaching staff advocates him as a player?

READ MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Washington DE's Moving?

Or should they rely on the capable bus drivers otherwise available to them under center, in hopes that they milk their way to a division title and a playoff appearance?

The organization has clearly made its decision on the direction of the season.

Next, why not make its decision on the direction of Haskins?

"Tank for Trevor''? The number of crummy teams in competition for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft make the competition to be bad enough to nab Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence make for a thick competition in the race to the bottom.

What is Haskins worth to a team in search of a developmental project - which he certain is? There is only one way for Washington to find out. And WFT is willing to do so.

This organization has too often made bold decisions ... only to un-make them. Haskins' situation calls for the former. Putting the salary-cap issues aside (and yes, they exist, but so does the albatross of retaining an unwanted kid QB), if the coaching staff believes this former first-rounder remains a worthy project, they would be wise to tell him that - and even to announce it publicly, as a way of bolstering the young man's confidence.

But they are not really saying that. And the league knows it. The preferred option: Bolster the ammunition in next year's draft and set Dwayne Haskins free.