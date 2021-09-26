September 26, 2021
Two Quick, Quirky Scores Pull WFT Within 27-14 at Half in Buffalo

Washington digs out of the early hole with two quick scores sandwiched by a great special teams call.
Author:

The Washington Football Team put itself in a huge hole early to the Buffalo Bills with two turnovers: a fumble by tight end Logan Thomas on the team's second possession and quarterback Taylor Heinicke's interception by Bills' cornerback Jordan Poyer on the next possession.

READ MORE: Washington Digs Early 21-Point Hole With Turnovers In Buffalo

The Bills scored on their first possession as well, putting the Washington Football Team down 21-0 with 10:42 left in the first half.

But no Ron Rivera-coached team is going to call it quits. 

After the Bills' third touchdown, Washington had the ball at its 25 yard line. It took Antonio Gibson just two plays to score, including his two-yard run up the middle followed by an incredible 73-yard catch-and-run.

On an unusual special teams play on the ensuing kickoff, the ball bounced high in the air untouched by a Bills player at the 25-yard line, and Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins hustled downfield to recover the live ball.

READ MORE: GAMEDAY: Can Washington Offense Keep Up?

That recovery set up a short field for Washington, which went five plays and 24 yards ending in a Heinicke 4-yard scramble to the right for the touchdown.

Rivera's team has come back to within one score of the early 21-0 deficit that was the result of two quick turnovers on their second and third possessions of the game.

CONTINUE READING: Which Bills DB Should Washington Target?

