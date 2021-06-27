SI Top 200 Fantasy Players: Who From Washington Makes the List?

The offense of the WFT is expected to be improved this season and it reflects on fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy football season is quickly approaching as we move toward July. Rankings are being put together, leagues are being activated, and team owners are beginning to put a plan together via mock drafts.

Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated is here to help. He put together a top-200 ranking of players for a 12-team, PPR scoring league. The Washington Football Team lands five players on the list with all of their big weapons making an appearance.

22. Antonio Gibson, RB14, WAS / Age: 23 / FA: 2024

Gibson was a third-round pick of the WFT in 2020 and made an immediate impact as a rookie. He was used primarily as a running back and scored 11 touchdowns despite missing some time with a turf toe injury. The plan is to incorporate Gibson into the passing game and make him that duel-threat that was seen at Memphis. In a PPR format, Gibson can be relied on as an RB2 if he is able to stay healthy.

32. Terry McLaurin, WR12, WAS / Age: 25 / FA: 2023

McLaurin has turned into a legitimate No. 1 receiver within the offense. He finished with 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. McLaurin has had to play with inconsistent quarterback play over his first two years in the league. With some more weapons around him and a decent quarterback under center, McLaurin should continue to improve in D.C.

78. Curtis Samuel, WR33, WAS / Age: 25 / FA: 2024

Samuel is one of the new weapons around McLaurin. He was able to total over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in Carolina last season with DJ Moore and Robby Anderson ahead of him on the depth chart. This was an impressive accomplishment. Samuel can bring many dynamics to the offense in Washington. He can act as a pass catcher and a ball carrier, either out of the backfield or on jet sweeps.

105. Logan Thomas, TE9, WAS / Age: 30 / FA: 2022

Thomas will enter the 2021 season expected to perform from Week 1. Last season, Thomas emerged as a weapon toward the end of the season. The former quarterback at Virginia Tech has all the makings of a stud tight end. He stands at 6-foot-6 and has strong hands. Thomas finished with 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. There is no doubt that Thomas can be relied on as a TE1 for many teams.

156. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB21, WAS / Age: 38 / FA: 2022

Rounding out the list for Washington is its 38-year-old wonder under center. Fitzpatrick signed a one-year deal in the offseason. As far as a fantasy starter goes, Fitzpatrick will not be at the top of many lists but he is a gunslinger that can fill in on bye weeks. One thing we know is that Washington is in better shape under center than they were a year ago but that does not always translate into fantasy success. Either way, Washington is glad to have Fitzpatrick on the roster.

