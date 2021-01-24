Stafford & Lions to Part Ways? What Should WFT Pay?

Matthew Stafford and the Lions are reportedly set to part ways after 12 years. He now has a direct connection to the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Matthew Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick of the Detroit Lions in 2009, is reportedly set to part ways with the Detroit Lions, the only NFL team he's ever known.

Now, the man who drafted him, Martin Mayhew, was just hired as the Washington Football Team general manager.

NFL Network was the first to report the news on Stafford and the Lions, and their intentions to part ways.

Boomer Esiason on CBS Sports Radio and Radio.com said this week that Stafford was unhappy in Detroit, which has been rumored and a topic of heavy discussion in the past.

Stafford has been in Detroit for 12 years, throwing for 282 touchdowns and over 45,000 yards. He holds nearly every Detriot franchise passing record and ranks seventh among active quarterbacks in career passing yardage.

However, things have been difficult for Detroit and Stafford, the two of which have never won a playoff game together, with only three playoff contests.

Mayhew was officially announced on Friday by Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team and the connections are difficult to ignore.

We have no idea what Mayhew actually thinks about Stafford, but given Washington's current quarterback situation, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't be at least interested. Certainly enough to make a call to new Lions GM Brad Holmes.

“He’s a big-gain hunter," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said in November. "He looks for big plays. He’s got a great arm. He’ll hang back there. He’s stepping up through protection and keeping his eyes downfield."

"He can throw every throw that a quarterback needs to throw. He’s got elite arm talent. I think he’s a good football player. Obviously, he’s got a lot of experience and seen a lot of things. I have a lot of respect for his game.”

What price should the WFT be willing to pay? It all depends on perspective. They appear to be desperate for a solution at quarterback. Stafford is 32, and with some significant wear and tear on his body, missed half of 2019 while battling through injuries. Last year was equally as tough for Stafford, but he managed to play in every game.

Would the No. 19 overall pick and a player work for Detroit? Perhaps a defensive lineman such as Matt Ioannidis or Jonathan Allen?

On The Team 980 Friday night, Steve Solomon and I discussed this exact scenario and what would be the starting point and maybe the breaking point.

If the price tag is two first-round picks, that's probably too rich. If the Lions are only interested in draft picks -- could Washington package the No. 19 and a third-round pick this year?

On the other hand, to trade a second-round pick would be difficult to fathom, given their constant disregard and blatant misuse of second-round picks in the draft over the last dozen years.

Stafford has a manageable contract over the next two years, thanks in large part to Detroit technically being obligated to pick up a large chunk of his cap charges.

What price would you be willing to pay? Hit us up! On Twitter @WSHFootballSI @FishSports or @Russellmania621 and we'll use the best!