SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Stafford's Scare: Lions QB Ready For Washington Visit

Mike Fisher

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has in the last couple of weeks experienced two levels of "scares'' regarding his health and football availability. First, the QB spent several days in a hotel after he came in close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Then he played in last Sunday's loss to the Vikings and sustained a late-game concussion.

What is his readiness level for this week's visit to Detroit by the Washington Football Team?

“Obviously, I was able to come out and practice full today, which was awesome,” Stafford said on Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And obviously, didn’t have a chance to do that last week, so it was great being out here, caught another great day of weather and had a nice practice out there, all that.''

The Lions have over the years experienced a roller-coaster of ups and downs - not unlike those experienced by the WFT. But Detroit this year is 5-3 (to Washington's 2-6) and Stafford, 32, is key to making the Lions go.

Detroit is developing other weaponry (and has old WFT pal Adrian Peterson coming off the bench in the backfield) but the Lions often go as Stafford goes. And when he was forced to exit in the fourth period against Minnesota due to concerns about a possible concussion? Well, it was a continuation of a challenging few weeks for the former first-round QB.

READ MORE: 'A Ton of Emotions': Alex Smith As Washington's QB

READ MORE: Injury Update: Washington Readies For Lions

Stafford in the Detroit lineup offers the Lions a sort of normalcy that Washington seeks at the position, as Alex Smith preps to make his first start of the year in place of Kyle Allen, who is expected to miss the rest of the year due to an ankle injury sustained in last week's loss to the Giants.

"Getting back to the routine is always a positive for me,'' Stafford said, "and really, for anybody that does this job.”

Stafford gives the Lions that as they ready for the 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff. Washington hopes Smith can do the same.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Locked On Washington: Inside the Lions

Here at WFT SI, we catch up with 'Locked on Lions' host Matt Dery, who gives us the latest on Matt Stafford, Kenny Golladay and the future of Matt Patricia.

Chris Russell

Five Keys to Washington Win at Lions

The Washington Football Team heads to Detroit for a matchup with the equally struggling Lions on Sunday. Here's five keys for a W.

Chris Russell

WATCH: Washington Icon Darrell Green Sounds Off On QB Dwayne Haskins

WATCH: Washington Icon Darrell Green Sounds Off On QB Dwayne Haskins

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington: Desperate in Detroit

The Washington Football Team is running out of chances to win games in the so-called easy part of their schedule.

Chris Russell

Injury Update: Washington Readies For Lions

It is back to the practice field to pick up the pieces for the Washington Football Team on Wednesday as they prep to visit Adrian Peterson and the Detroit Lions.

Chris Russell

WFT Vs. Lions: Will Adrian Peterson Be An All-Day Problem?

By any nickname, Adrian Peterson is a future Hall-of-Famer. The Washington Football Team gave up on him. The Lions gave him a home. This Sunday, they meet again, and A.D. has vengeance on his mind

Chris Russell

'A Ton of Emotions': Alex Smith Explains Feelings As Washington's QB - 'Locked On'

Alex Smith is the starter again for the Washington Football Team. He'll start in Detroit & barring injury, longer than that.

Chris Russell

Cam Sims' Success a WFT Model for Haskins

Washington receiver Cam Sims has flashed before in games and practices that didn't really count. Finally, he's showing progress in the regular season. ... and it's a lesson for QB Haskins to learn

Chris Russell

Washington At Left Tackle: Quietly, The 'Best'?

When Geron Christian was playing, he was adequate at best. Since he's been hurt, Cornelius Lucas has replaced him & has been quietly terrific at left tackle for Washington

Chris Russell

Locked On: "Misery Monday" for Washington: Is Daniel Jones Good?

There are no good excuses for being the only team that Daniel Jones and the NY Giants can beat. That's the Washington Football Team at this moment

Chris Russell