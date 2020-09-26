Sunday is a Historic Day for NFL & Women in Cleveland

Canton, Ohio:

In a year that has focused on more equality for all, this is an interesting and historic appetizer for the Cleveland Browns - Washington Football Team Week 3 NFL Matchup.

For the first time in their franchise's history, the Washington Football Team has actually been proactive instead of reactive and at the forefront of equality and also marking historic firsts.

Jennifer King was hired to Ron Rivera's to help Randy Jordan and the running backs as the first full-time Black female assistant coach.

They call it an internship but it's a full-time gig. I see King every day working with the running back group.

Just a small taste of the best view we get every day at our very short media availability.

Rivera believes in giving opportunity to those who earn it and those who want to grab it.

That doesn't mean anyone can just show up at the door and walk in but Washington is now an open door building.

Rivera and the organization has kicked out some of the trash in the building and brought in many of the people he is familiar with. King was one of those coaches.

Callie Brownson of the Browns is new head coach Kevin Stefanski's Chief of Staff. She's in her first year with Cleveland and second season in the NFL.

Brownson actually has Washington and Northern Virginia football roots. She went to school at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia and played football for the D.C. Diva's. for eight years in the Women's Football Alliance.

Brownson was with Buffalo and Sean McDermott last year. In case you're not aware, McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane came from Carolina and are closely aligned with Ron Rivera and friends.

