Super Bowl Hero Doug Williams Gets New Washington Job

Change happens regularly in the NFL and certainly in the Washington Football organization. Super Bowl week is no different.

ASHBURN, Va. - The front office hierarchy has been cleared up in Washington with the additions of Marty Hurney and Martin Mayhew and the subtraction of Kyle Smith.

But there's still plenty of shuffling going on inside the organization, in the front office and on the coaching staff. ... including a new title for Super Bowl hero Doug Williams.

No coaches have left as of yet, although defensive backs coach Chris Harris has interviewed for a couple of defensive coordinator positions that have now closed.

Drew Terrell was promoted on Friday to the wide receivers position coach replacing Jim Hostler, who was promoted to Senior Offensive Assistant.

Hostler, entering his 22nd NFL season, certainly seems like a mind that Ron Rivera has tapped into. He was only in Carolina for Rivera's final season and they didn't even work together for the entire year before Hostler followed Rivera to Washington. But there is a connection there. Hostler helped Curtis Samuel, a pending unrestricted free agent, to develop among others. Also, in his first year with Washington, Cam Sims emerged and a mostly hodge-podge unit was cobbled together to be at least an average group. Hostler was part of that relative success.

Meanwhile, Terrell has risen from quality control in Carolina to an assistant receivers coach spot last year here in Washington to now a position group leader.

Earlier this offseason, Jennifer King made NFL history by becoming the first black female assistant position coach, when she was officially elevated to assistant running backs coach.

And then back up to the front office, where the legendary Doug Williams has been shifted from SVP of Player Development to Senior Advisor to President Jason Wright.

We caught up with Williams before the announcement was made for a long-ranging interview on his career.

Williams certainly seems pleased with the direction of the franchise in general as he indicated in the back-end of the interview.

He told John Keim of ESPN, "At my stage, when you look at a lot of other guys, they don't get a chance to stay in the organization that gave them an opportunity to accomplish stuff. And to still be able to help that organization, that's the lucky part for me."