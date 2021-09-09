Road to Super Bowl: Washington Football Team - What To Watch

The 2021 season can be a bright one for the Washington Football Team.

Storylines, trends and questions for 2021-2022 NFL season are underway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their defense of the Super Bowl title while quarterback Tom Brady begins his 21st NFL season. Which team will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 13, 2022, at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles?

The Washington Football team has captured three Super Bowl titles, most recently in 1991. The WFT's history boasts some of the most game-changing people, and dramatic tales, in the sport. An example: In 1969, the legendary Vince Lombardi guided the franchise to its first winning record in 15 years before dying of cancer the next year.

The 2021 season can be a bright one for the Washington Football Team as head coach Ron Rivera looks to build on the 2020-21 NFC East division title. Washington currently has the 20th best odds (+5000) in the league to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. NFL.com broke down the 56 things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVI and there are two notes on the Washington Football Team:

1. The Washington Football Team hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 17 is must-watch.

The WFT defense will be a perfect test for the Chiefs' rebuilt offensive line.

Chase Young and Montez Sweat should be improved from last season, which is a terrifying thought for opposing offensive lines. Young and Sweat have set a goal to break the NFL's single-season sack record for a duo (39 by Minnesota's Chris Doleman and Keith Millard in 1989.)

2. Looming question about the NFC East division, which finished a combined 17 games under .500 last season...

Will the NFC East champion finish above .500?

Last season, Washington snagged the division crown with a 7-9 record. With new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, second-year running back Antonio Gibson and a sturdy offensive line, the hope is that the WFT offense will find an identity that won't hold back its defense.

A big football question for the entire league: Will the 17th game lead to pronounced load management for some players?

Also, a rule change to note - Per the NFL's new jersey number guidelines, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs and linebackers can all now wear single-digit numbers.

COVID-19 will undoubtedly have an effect on this season. Fans are back in stadiums. Stars are returning from injuries. And the WFT seems in the mix of Super contention.