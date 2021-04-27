Surprise: Is Do-It-All Safety Moehrig A Washington NFL Draft Target?

Trevon Moehrig could be the a sleeper selection for the Washington Football Team at Pick No. 19

As the NFL draft is less than a week away, teams are preparing their big boards and solidifying which talents to target starting April 29. Some value position of production. Others look for best player available over short-term needs.

What is the Washington Football Team going for? A mix of both.

Selecting at No. 19, Washington has a multitude of areas they can address. Sitting as the NFC East winners, addressing as many offensive needs as possible would be the smartest choice - that is to say, the offensive line.

Then again, the team needs a cover linebacker to solidify the defense.

WFT could wish to move Landon Collins down inside the box. Cover linebackers nowadays are just smaller "WILL" backers who can stay one the field when asked to play the big nickel.

By moving Collins, who enters the third year of six-year deal, it opens the lane for rookie standout Kam Curl to take full command of the strong safety position. Last season, the seventh-round pick exceeded the role of Collins, recording 78 tackles and forcing three interceptions.

Should Collins move, it opens up free safety as an "out of the box" option. And yes, while we're aware of the Christian Darrisaw O-line idea and while we're aware of the Micah Parsons linebacker idea ... We wonder if Texas Christian University safety Trevon Moehrig could be the surprise first-round pick to solidify an already impressive WFT secondary.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back might be another versatile chess piece that finds success no matter where he lines up. According to Pro Football Focus, Moehrig lined up 313 snaps inside the slot, but over 170 snaps at either free or strong safety in a base formation.

Considered by many as the NFL Draft's best safety, Moehrig is at his best when roaming the plains and having the chance to pounce on a play. The former Horned Frog recorded seven career interceptions and 21 pass deflections as a three-year starter.

Even if WFT were to keep Collins at the strong and Curl at the free, Moehrig could play a similar role to that of Kendall Fuller early. Jack Del Rio's defense can run three-safety sets and play an exceptional amount of nickel - and win that way.

As a cover guy, Moehrig's skills warrant a first-round grade. Last season, Moehrig allowed 20 catches on 41 targets for 208 yards, one touchdown. He also paired well with fellow draft prospect Ar'Darius Washington when asked to play in Cover 3 sets.

Lots could happen between now and Thursday at No. 19. Collins could be forced to move closer to the line of scrimmage. Washington could see all the tackles fall off the board. In addition to Parsons, cover-backer Jeremiah Owusu-Koramorah might be gone.

Ron Rivera likes playmakers. Once in the building, finding the right home at the next level comes natural. WFT is in a spot where if they take "best player available", Moehrig could be a surprise waiting to happen - and a good one.

Moehrig is a wild-card pick, but the reigning Jim Thorpe winner might add tremendous value in coverage. Surprises like these sometimes are the best kinds.

Scouting measurables: 6-1, 202 pounds, 30-inch arms, 9.7-inch hands, 4.50 40-time, 17 bench reps.

Stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, eight pass deflections, two interceptions

Scout Says: "Boasting the ideal frame that evaluators dream of at the position, with length for days and a smooth athletic profile, Moehrig has the type of physical profile that could fit into a variety of roles on the next level. Partnering with fellow 2021 draft prospect Ar’Darius Washington, Moehrig played a lot of split-zone, two-high looks, including reps as a curl-flat defender, mid-hole, robber and single high. The versatility he brings to the position will be a huge bonus for NFL teams that ask their safeties to do a variety of duties." - SI Draft Bible

Quote: "They think I can fit in and play anywhere they need me. That’s been kind of the talk right now. They’ve just said anywhere on the field I need to be. I think all of my interviews with different teams have been good.” - Moehrig on his NFL role.

NFL Comparison: Marcus Williams, FS, New Orleans Saints

