PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Washington Football did the unthinkable on Monday night, taking down the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field 23-17.

Wait -- did I just write that???

Everyone knew that Washington would have a chance if they didn't turn the ball over and if they could play smart football, and they were able to do just that.

After a debacle of a first-half on both sides, the burgundy and gold came to play in the second half, as has been the trend all year, coming back from 14 points down and outscoring Pittsburgh 20-3 in the final 30 minutes of action.

Here's my ten takes on a tremendous win and a loud message sent to the rest of the NFL from Ron Rivera and company.

1. Montez Sweat continues to impress. He used his frame to push the pocket from the left side, jumped up, and swatted a Ben Roethlisberger pass up in the air and it was intercepted by former Steelers linebacker, Jon Bostic.

Last week, he had a similar play for a pick-six to cap off the Cowboys win.

2. The Washington Football Team won a game on the road against an undefeated team with Antonio Gibson missing all but four snaps. Not what we would have expected going in, but thanks to a solid outing from the rest of the offense in the second half, they were able to survive the injury.

READ MORE: Antonio Gibson Doubtful to Return

READ MORE: How Can Washington Upset Against Steelers?

3. I never thought it would happen but the WFT won a game with 45 rushing yards against the Steelers.

4. Alex Smith, bloody sock (Curt Schilling style) and all -- continues his amazing journey back from his devastating injury. Without a run game to rely on, he was 31-46 for 296 and a game-tying touchdown to Logan Thomas. He took a couple of bad sacks at the end of the second quarter and had a delay of game, but outside of that, he managed the game well and took a few deep shots, while completing the passes he needed to.

The comeback is more than officially complete.

5. Chase Young had an enormous fourth-down stop at the goal line which saved seven points. He also had a big pressure on Roethlisberger late that led to completion. This rookie is the real deal.

READ MORE: Washington Steals Win, Ruins Pittsburgh's Undefeated Run

READ MORE: What's Rivera & Del Rio's Plan for Steelers?

6. Washington got off the field on another fourth-and-one incompletion, after a bunch of good tackling by Kam Curl, Jimmy Moreland and others helped keep Pittsburgh in check. The Steelers were without their normal placekicker, Chris Boswell, so that could have affected the decision by Mike Tomlin and Danny Smith in the fourth quarter.

7. Speaking of placekickers, Dustin Hopkins has struggled for much of 2020 but he hit three field goals on Monday night, including the go-ahead and game icing kick in big spots. The last two kicks came from 45 yards each and the one at the end of the first half was from 49 yards out.

8. Logan Thomas not only had the game-tying touchdown but was targeted nine times for 98 yards and a score. He nearly had another first down but the play appeared to be incorrectly upheld. Thomas also was part of a failed fourth-down call that was nearly a success.

9. Cam Sims came to play in a big way as well, making a couple of long catch-and-runs.

"Alex put it there with a great ball," Sims said of his brilliant one-handed catch. A catch that came after Pittsburgh had lost star starting corner Joe Haden due to injury.

10. Daron Payne had a big run stop on a third-down, where he was able to fight off a block, and make the play, halting the Steelers in their tracks. The defense was also able to come up with a slew of big plays, despite giving some up in the first half.

Once again, the Washington Football Team was dominant in the second half out-scoring Pittsburgh 20-3, which now means they've outscored teams cumulatively in the second half of games, 165-76.

Following the win, Washington (5-7) is now neck and neck with the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East but faces a very difficult four-game stretch to end the season, with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers coming up next Sunday.