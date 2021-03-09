Tag - You're It: WFT Doubles Down on Brandon Scherff

A second franchise tag in a row for Brandon Scherff - Where have we seen this maneuver in the past?

ASHBURN, Va. -- For a second spring in a row, the franchise tag for Brandon Scherff is either a blessing or a curse.

It completely depends on your perspective. The Washington Football Team made it official on Monday night.

Nobody knows for sure where the two sides are in long-term negotiations. They aren't believed to be close. Contract talks did not begin until recently, which is probably not the best thing to do when you have a gap in numbers and structure, as it's believe that the WFT and Scherff have moving forward.

Scherff, a four-time Pro Bowler, now gets $33 million fully guaranteed over two years once he signs his tender and if both sides do a multi-year deal before the July 15th deadline, he's going to get more than that.

Scherff can't really lose. Washington has to protect the structure of their salary cap and organization by not blowing out the candles on a Scherff cake.

They must keep in mind that Scherff does not play a premium position and has missed 18 games over the last four seasons and 16 over the last three.

That's a significant concern no matter which side you're on. Scherff is considered great or elite by many in the NFL. We counter with good to very good.

What's that worth? At least $16 million per year on average with at least $35 million in fully guaranteed cash at signing and likely more in so-called agent guarantees.

He's already the highest paid guard by average per year in the NFL.

If Washington cannot get a multi-year deal done by mid-July - it would be very difficult to still get one done next year so it could be Scherff's last year in burgundy and gold.

Washington's $54 million salary cap has enough to pay Scherff a deal worthy on the $16 million mark. Everything now will come down to timing. Will it be a four-year deal? Five?

For now, it doesn't matter. Scherff proved not only is he worthy of consideration for the top spot in the position rankings, he deserves to be paid like it as well.

Washington's offensive line did enough to get by in 2020 without Trent Williams. That's in large part due to the leadership of Scherff. Although they allowed 50 sacks, they also made four quarterbacks stable enough to win the NFC East.

Washington knew that letting Scherff walk wasn't an option. Now, they don't have to imagine life without him...at least for 2021.