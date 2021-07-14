Tagged Scherff is Washington O-Line Leader, But Not for Long

With new names on the offensive line, Brandon Scherff is a WFT centerpiece - for now.

Brandon Scherff is the top name to watch for on the Washington Football Team offensive line, but for years, he wasn't alone in that regard. A trio of talented blockers helped propel mediocre quarterback play as Scherff, Trent Williams and Morgan Moses stabilized the trenches from 2015-2018.

Williams is now with the San Francisco 49ers while the just-released Moses has joined a new club in the Jets.

As for Scherff, he enters his second season on the franchise tag - and now, it’s clear he will stay on the tag one more time as the team could not reach a new deal with him.

He enters 2021 as the veteran on this line.

He will likely exit WFT after 2021.

Before the start of OTA's, Scherff couldn't help but taken aback when he saw rookie Sam Cosmi working out.

"I said, 'Holy sh--, where'd you come from,'" Scherff told reporters recently, impressed by the kid from the University of Texas. "Excuse my French, but I said 'Geez Louise, where did you come from?'

"(Cosmi) started laughing, but he's strong. And today he showed off his speed, too."

READ MORE: Norv's Back

Washington's offensive line has undergone changes in the past two offseasons since the 2020 Ron Rivera takeover. Scherff's future with the team is now up in the air. As the two parties will not reach a deal by the July 15 deadline, he's with WFT in 2021, but they risk losing him to free agency after this year.

That breakup is now the likely outcome.

After earning $15.03 million on the tag last season and $18.04 this year, a third franchise tag is out of the question.

Scherff’s approach as of OTAs?

"Honestly, I haven't thought about it," Scherff said. "You got to be where your feet are. You can't worry about the future. Just got to worry about getting better each and every day. And just proving to yourself that you can be here and that you belong here."

READ MORE: Washington Hopes to Take New Steps Under Del Rio in Year 2

Scherff's status with the team long-term might change. His status as the leader of the O-line has not. In 2021, the four-time Pro Bowler will be the veteran to show others the ropes

And in 2021, Scherff will be handing those ropes to others.

CONTINUE READING: Curtis Samuel Promises ‘Explosion’ for Washington Football Team