Tanya Snyder 'Mortified' As NFL Fines Washington Football Team $10 Million, Owner Dan 'Steps Aside Temporarily'

Tanya Snyder has been in charge of the team’s philanthropic activities since the Snyder family first took ownership of the team in 1999. Now she's stepping up.

The Washington Football Team franchise announced earlier this week that Tanya Snyder, part-owner and wife of Dan Snyder, had been named co-CEO.

And now Tanya Snyder is saying she is "mortified'' by the findings that have led to another announcement, as the NFL said Thursday it is fining Washington a $10 million based on the outcome of the review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the sexually-related improprieties in the club's workplace.

“I’m mortified to think that’s happening in our building and our business,” Tanya Snyder said in a statement.

In addition to the organization being fined $10 million, Dan Snyder will also "temporarily remove himself from day-to-day business operations of the club, ceding that control to his wife and new co-chief executive, Tanya Snyder."

Dan Snyder will continue to attend games. As the New York Times reports, he will "continue to work on long-term projects, including searching for a new team name and new stadium."

Tanya Snyder has been increasingly involved with the team in the past couple of years, and now it seems her involvement in the day-to-day operations in the family business has grown even more.

The Tuesday press release mentioned Tanya Snyder’s past involvement in the organization:

"Mrs. Snyder has been the steward of the team’s philanthropic activities since the Snyders first took ownership of the team in 1999. Her appointment as co-CEO formalizes and expands her leadership of the organization at a historic juncture as it looks forward to unveiling a new name and brand for the next era of Washington football. Mrs. Snyder is one of few female CEOs in NFL history, furthering the Washington Football Team’s commitment to being a standard-bearer of diversity and inclusion in sports."

Dan Snyder recently took full control of the team when he agreed to buy out minority owners who held about 40 percent of the franchise, and he was supportive of his wife's new role, with his statement included in the press release:

“Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” Dan Snyder said. “Publicly, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation. But behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience – including the entertainment team.”

The announcement also stresses future leadership changes are coming, saying these changes will be “led by the Snyders, head coach Ron Rivera, and team president Jason Wright, Washington has assembled one of the most unique and diverse executive teams in all of sports.”

Any discussion of Dan Snyder's motives in making this move is pure speculation, but the Wilkinson report could've been part of the decision in his opting to step aside.

Wilkinson was hired by the Snyders last year to investigate the allegations of wrongdoing within the organization. That inquiry was eventually taken over by the NFL when Dan Snyder himself was implicated in some of the wrongdoing.

And now, Tanya Snyder will have an increasingly ongoing role in the day-to-day operations of the team.

