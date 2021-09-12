September 12, 2021
WATCH: Washington Scores First TD Of Season

WFT is on the board.
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team is on the board for the first time in 2021.

The first touchdown for Washington's season came on the opening drive of the second half.

Taylor Heinicke, who entered the game following Ryan Fitzpatrick's hip injury, threw an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Logan Thomas to give the WFT a 16-13 lead with just over 11 minutes in the third quarter.

READ MORE: WATCH: Washington Injury - QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Down, Taylor Heinicke In

The touchdown capped off a drive spanning eight plays for 81 yards. The drive was highlighted by a 37-yard catch from Terry McLaurin that put the WFT into field goal range.

McLaurin moves his head back and contorts his body to haul in the football over Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley.

The grab was McLaurin's third of the game, and he leads the team with 48 receiving yards.

Thomas' touchdown catch was also his third of the game, and he's right behind McLaurin in the yards category with 30.

Heinicke has the WFT at a different speed since he entered the game. He's now quarterbacked two consecutive scoring drives that have catapulted Washington into the lead.

The touchdown is Heinicke's second regular season touchdown in his Washington career. His first came in Week 16 last season against the Carolina Panthers.

Through his first three drives, Heinicke is 7-for-9 with 89 passing yards and a touchdown. He's also carried the ball twice for eight yards.

CONTINUE READING: Which WFT Rookie WRs Will Get Chance to Shine in Samuel's Absence?

