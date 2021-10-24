WATCH: Washington Scores at Packers

The Washington Football Team is in Green Bay today taking on the Packers at Lambeau Field, looking to play catch-up to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

The 5-1 Packers are the Packers we're familiar with, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the way for the offense.

The 2-4 Football Team has questions all over the roster, including at quarterback, where Taylor Heinicke is trying to feel his way through the NFL.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter on Sunday, Heinicke and the WFT offense decided it was time to play.

Heinicke orchestrated an eight-play, 83-yard drive that took 4:43 off the clock, and ended it with a 40-yard pass to wideout Terry McLaurin for a touchdown to tie the game.

The Packers' defense isn't the best in the NFL but it's certainly not the worst either. But for Heinicke and WFT to extend a drive like it did early in this game shows it came to Green Bay to play.

Washington Football Team, at 2-4, is four games behind the first-place Dallas Cowboys, who are 6-1.

There are 10 games left in the Cowboys' season and most Cowboys fans they're already claiming to be Kings of the East.

For the time being, Washington is still NFC East champions until someone else can rightfully claim that title, and Washington Football Team needs to step it up if it intends to keep that title at home.

The Packers are 2-0 at home this season and riding a five-game winning streak. Washington is 1-1 on the road and trying to disrupt that perfect Green Bay record at home.